Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Stock Price Down 4%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 55,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 80,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRLL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

