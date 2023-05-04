Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $321.00 at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

SYK opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.16. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

