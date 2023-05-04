Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.05-$10.25 EPS.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

SYK opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.16. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

