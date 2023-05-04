Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 62.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

