Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002

Substratum (SUB) traded down 69.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $93,735.54 and approximately $9.77 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,822.57 or 1.00035489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008073 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.