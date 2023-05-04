Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.
Summit Materials Stock Up 5.2 %
SUM stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 2,044,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.