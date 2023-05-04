Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Summit Materials Stock Up 5.2 %

SUM stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 2,044,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Summit Materials

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.