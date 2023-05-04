Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 158,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,489. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

