Summit Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 133,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 262,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,404. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

