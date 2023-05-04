SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $22.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.18% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

SunPower Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

