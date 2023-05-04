Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.37

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.39, with a volume of 153423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.62.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.6697474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

