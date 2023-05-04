Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Trading Up 2.2%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating) was up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.70 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 2,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 24,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.28).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers habour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 492 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

