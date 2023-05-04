Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Trading Up 32.7%

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 32.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.45. Approximately 29,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 6,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Swedencare AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62.

Swedencare AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pet healthcare products. It offers ProDen PlaqueOff powder, a food supplement for cats and dogs, which reduce the formation of plaque and tartar; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bites, a pet dental product; ProDen PlaqueOff powder cat; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bones for dogs; ProDen PlaqueOff mini dental care bones, a chewy bone for smaller dogs; and ProDen PlaqueOff soft chews for dogs and cats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedencare AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.