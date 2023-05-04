Symbotic (SYM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM):

5/3/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $30.00.

5/3/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00.

5/2/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00.

5/2/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00.

5/2/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00.

5/2/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $35.00.

4/20/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Symbotic is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Symbotic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SYM traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 482,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

