Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.29% from the company’s previous close.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $16.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 1,103,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,814. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $167.30.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

