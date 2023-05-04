Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.
Sysco Price Performance
NYSE SYY opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Featured Articles
