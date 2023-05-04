Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,730,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after buying an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.