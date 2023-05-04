T. Rowe Price Group’s (TROW) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,312. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.