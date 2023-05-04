Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.43. 490,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

