Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 908,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,322. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $92.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

