Target Healthcare REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

LON THRL opened at GBX 74.59 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £462.66 million, a PE ratio of -7,570.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.68 ($1.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Healthcare REIT

In related news, insider Richard Cotton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($25,112.44). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

