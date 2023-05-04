Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 126.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 626,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,532. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $70.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

