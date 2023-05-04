Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 312 ($3.90).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Tesco Price Performance
Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 278.30 ($3.48) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.09. The stock has a market cap of £20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.61).
Tesco Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Tesco
In other news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,851.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,227. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Featured Stories
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.