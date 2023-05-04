Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 312 ($3.90).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 278.30 ($3.48) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.09. The stock has a market cap of £20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.61).

Tesco Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tesco

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 11,000.00%.

In other news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,851.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,227. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesco

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.