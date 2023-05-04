Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $318.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $509.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.