Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 60 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after acquiring an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

