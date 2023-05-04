Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 60,083 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,849,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,293,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.43 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

