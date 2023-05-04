Texas Permanent School Fund Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $803.17 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $791.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

