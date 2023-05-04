Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.