Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,022,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of D opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

