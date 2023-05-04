Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,502 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $273.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile



Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

