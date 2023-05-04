Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,325 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Graco worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,442. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

