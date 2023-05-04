Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $246.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

