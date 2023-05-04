Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. Textainer Group has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $36.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Textainer Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

