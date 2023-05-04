The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 331.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,101 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 17,761,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,414,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

