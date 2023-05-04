The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.
About First Bancshares
First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.