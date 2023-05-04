The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

