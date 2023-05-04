The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.88% of Gorman-Rupp worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of GRC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $662.83 million, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.80. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.49%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

