The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lessened by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

