The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

