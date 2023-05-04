The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of TRIG opened at GBX 126.89 ($1.59) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.60 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.57 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 619.05 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

