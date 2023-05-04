The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
Shares of TRIG opened at GBX 126.89 ($1.59) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.60 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.57 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 619.05 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
