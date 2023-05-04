The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 924,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

