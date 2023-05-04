Theory Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,074 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.81. The stock had a trading volume of 258,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,568. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.