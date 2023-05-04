Theory Financial LLC Buys Shares of 28,131 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

