Theory Financial LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF makes up 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned 1.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

PSCT stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.15 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

