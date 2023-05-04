Theory Financial LLC Invests $672,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $427.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $434.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

