Theory Financial LLC Makes New $8.64 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.7% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

