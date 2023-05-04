Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 536,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

FNDX traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,330. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

