Theory Financial LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 188,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. iShares Gold Trust Micro comprises about 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Gold Trust Micro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAUM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

