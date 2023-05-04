Theory Financial LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,457. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

