Theory Financial LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

ABT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. 1,084,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

