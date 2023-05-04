Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 2,794 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $196,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.23. 492,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,573. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.91. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Cowen raised their target price on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.