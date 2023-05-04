Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.33

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$160.33 and traded as high as C$179.72. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$178.12, with a volume of 562,216 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.5787715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.