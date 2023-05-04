Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

